A brief history of Pakistan-India knockout matches

Pakistan and India will clash in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. This is the fourth time the arch-rivals will meet in the knock-out stages of any ICC tournament.

The two countries had met each other in ICC knockout games thrice before and India had won all those matches.

Here is what happened on the three other instances when the two teams met in the big ticket games:

1996 WORLD CUP QUARTER FINAL

India beat Pakistan by 39 runs in the second quarter-final of the World Cup at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's 115-ball 93 and a quickfire 45 off 25 balls from Ajay Jadeja helped India post 287/8 from their 50 overs. Pakistan were provided a good start by Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar but ultimately failed to capitalise on it as they kept losing wickets.

Ultimately India won the match with the help of three wickets each from Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble.

2007 WORLD T20 FINAL

India became the first ever World T20 winner as they beat Pakistan by five runs at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Gautam Gambhir's 76-ball 75 helped India post 157 from their 20 overs. Pakistan failed to build partnerships and were staring at defeat but Misbah-ul-Haq kept their hopes alive before playing a loose shot with six runs to win in the last over to hand India the victory and the cup.

2011 WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL

India beat Pakistan by 29 runs in the semi-finals at Mohali to knock them out of the tournament.

Sachin Tendulkar's 85 helped India score 260/9 from their 50 overs. Wahab Riaz starred with the ball for Pakistan as he took 5/46 from his 10 overs.

Pakistan were off to a steady start but they lost the plot and eventually ended up on the losing side despite Misbah's 76-ball 56.