June 16, 2017
June 16, 2017

Kulbhushan case: ICJ rejects India’s plea to allow six months to file pleadings

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice has rejected the India's plea to allow New Delhi six-month time to file pleadings before the court in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Earlier, Pakistan had prayed the ICJ that the process of filing of pleadings be completed before the year-end.

The International Court of Justice heard the matter in chambers on June 8. During the hearing, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali opposed the Indian request reasoning that New Delhi had one full year to prepare its case and had hurriedly requested for expedited hearing on provisional measures.

They should not be allowed to drag their feet, the attorney general added.

Pakistan had been allowed to file counter-memorial by December 13.

In case the India’s plea was approved, the case would have been delayed by over one-and-a-half-year.

 

