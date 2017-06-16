Fri June 16, 2017
National

June 15, 2017

JIT likely to visit Doha to record Qatari prince’s statement

JIT likely to visit Doha to record Qatari prince’s statement

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team is expected to visit Doha to record statement of Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jasim Bin Jaber al Thani in Panama Papers case, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Citing sources, the TV channel reported that two members of the JIT would likely visit Doha after being granted permission by the Supreme Court.

According to Geo TV, it was mandatory for the JIT to seek Supreme Court's permission to travel abroad and the team had contacted the registrar of the apex court in this regard.

Media reports last week claimed that  Prince Hamad Bin Jasim Bin Jaber al Thani has rejected the three options put forward by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for recording his statement saying that his letter was enough.

According to the  reports, he said that he could not appear before the JIT probing the Panama Papers case, saying that he was ‘busy’.

The JIT had proposed that Prince Hamad Bin Jasim Bin Jaber alThani could appear before the JIT or could record his statement through video link or his statement might be recorded by the JIT in Qatar.

