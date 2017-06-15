In old Damascus city, the Umayyad mosque illuminated for Ramazan

The Umayyad Mosque in the old city of Damascus, Syria was illuminated to celebrate the holy month of Ramazan. The cultural event titled 'Music and Darvish' was also held by the Ministry of Tourism on the occasion.

Here is the general view of the Umayyad Mosque.

The Umayyad mosque is seen illuminated for the holy month of Ramazan in old Damascus city.

People walk inside the Umayyad mosque that was illuminated for the holy month of Ramazan in old Damascus city.

A whirling Dervish group perform during the holy month of Ramazan outside the Umayyad mosque in old Damascus city.

A picture of Syria´s President Bashar al-Assad is seen outside the historical Umayyad mosque during the holy month of Ramazan in old Damascus city.

People stand outside the historical Umayyad mosque during the holy month of Ramazan, in old Damascus city.

A Syrian folklore band perform during a ceremony organized by the Syrian Ministry of Tourism.

Children play in a water fountain during the holy month of Ramazan outside the Umayyad mosque in old Damascus city.