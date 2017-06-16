Fri June 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 15, 2017

PM’s appearance before Panama JIT creates history: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on the appearance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before Panama JIT, has said that the day has created history in Pakistan.

In a tweet with hashtag ‘#NawazSharifMyPride’ on Thursday, Maryam Nawaz said, “The day creates history and sets a much required and welcome precedent for others to emulate.”

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today appeared before the Joint Investigation Team, constituted to probe offshore assets of Sharif family.

Prior to the appearance, the Premier held a meeting of close aides at the PM House.

Following the meeting of comrades, Maryam Nawaz also tweeted a group photo with PM Nawaz , leaving for the Federal Judicial Academy.

In the pictures shared by Maryam, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz herself, Pervaiz Rasheed and Special Advisor to PM Irfan Siddiqui see off Nawaz Sharif.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PM’s elder son Hussain Nawaz and nephew Hamza Shahbaz accompanied Nawaz Sharif to FJA.

