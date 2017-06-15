Pakistan Semi-final win in pictures

Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets with 12.5 overs to spare at Sophia Gardens on Wednesday to reach the final of the Champions Trophy.

Openers Azhar Ali (76) and Fakhar Zaman (57) made it a comfortable chase from the start as Pakistan reached 215-2 in 37.1 overs in reply to England's unimpressive 211 all out with one ball left.

Sarfraz Ahmed leads his players on a victory lap, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez walk off victorious, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff.

Mohammad Hafeez celebrates the winning moment, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff.

Babar Azam goes down the ground, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff.

Azhar Ali passed 50 during a century opening stand, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff.

Fakhar Zaman made his second consecutive fifty, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff.

Hasan Ali enjoys the moment, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff.

Shadab Khan claims the vital scalp of Joe Root, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff.

Rumman Raees celebrates his maiden ODI wicket, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff.