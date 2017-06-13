Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OTHERS
June 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz

Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia here at the Royal Palace on Monday.

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz received the prime minister, the Chief of Army Staff and his delegation upon arrival at the Palace.

The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom in the context of prevailing situation among the Gulf states.

He was accompanied by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior officials. 

After the meeting, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa left for home from Jeddah. 

Earlier, upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, the prime minister was received by Governor of Makkah Prince Khalid bin Fysal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

Last week, Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt, Bahrain and UAE, cut off all ties with Qatar on its alleged support of extremism and terrorism, as well as ties with Iran.

The boycott was later adopted by Yemen, one of the Libyan governments, Maldives and Mauritius.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment
Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously

Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously
News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox

News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox
Imran warns PML-N against exerting pressure on SC

Imran warns PML-N against exerting pressure on SC
Load More load more

More on this