Nehal Hashmi expelled from PML-N over threatening speech

ISLMABAD: The PML-N has expelled Senator Nehal Hashmi over his controversial speech in which he had threatened those ‘questioning Nawaz Sharif and his family’ in an indirect reference to Panama JIT members.

The PML-N’s Ethics and Disciplinary Committee headed by Senator Raja Zafar Ul Haq recommended that he be expelled as he violated the party’s discipline through his speech and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N’s President, approved the recommendation.

Nehal Hashmi triggered storm with his May 28 speech.

In a video surfaced on social media, Nehal Hashmi warned, “We are workers of Nawaz Sharif, those have made Sharif family accountable and doing so will not be spared. You are in service today and will retire tomorrow.”

“We, the Pakistani nation will make it difficult for you and your family to live in this country like you are making it difficult for an honourable and conscience Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif,” he warned.

Without naming Imran Khan, Nehal Hashmi also lambasted PTI Chief, saying those living in Bani Gala should listen it carefully that the residence of Sharif family in model town was neither made with the Jews’ money nor with the wealth of Jemima, Khan’s former wife.

After the fiasco, he was told to resign from the Senate by the party leadership, which he did but only to withdraw it later saying he did so under pressure.

Nehal Hashmi is also facing contempt charges by the Supreme Court over his remarks on the JIT members probing Sharif Family under apex court’s orders.