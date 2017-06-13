Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Stranded Indus river dolphin released in Sindh

Stranded Indus river dolphin released in Sindh

A joint team of WWF-Pakistan team and Sindh Wildlife Department safely released a stranded Indus river dolphin in the main Indus River on Friday, said a statement. 

The 42 inch-long female dolphin was spotted by locals stranded in Wassand Wah, a minor tributary of Warah Canal in Larkana.

The locals, while considering the urgency, translocated the dolphin to comparatively deeper water in a nearby fish pond as an immediate response to avoid its stranding induced mortality.

They later informed media and Sindh Wildlife Department officials.

The rescue team carefully captured the dolphin following standard rescue protocols and translocated it in a sound proof ambulance and released it in the Indus River at Sukkur Barrage upstream.

The Indus river dolphin (Platanista gangetica minor) is an endangered freshwater cetacean and is only found in the Indus River in Pakistan.

It is also a WWF priority species.

The Indus river dolphin population is highly fragmented due to the construction of water regulatory barrages with the largest population concentrated between Guddu and Sukkur barrages, a legally protected area known as the Indus Dolphin Game Reserve.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment
Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously

Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously
News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox

News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox
Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz

Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz
Load More load more

More on this