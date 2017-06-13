Stranded Indus river dolphin released in Sindh

A joint team of WWF-Pakistan team and Sindh Wildlife Department safely released a stranded Indus river dolphin in the main Indus River on Friday, said a statement.

The 42 inch-long female dolphin was spotted by locals stranded in Wassand Wah, a minor tributary of Warah Canal in Larkana.

The locals, while considering the urgency, translocated the dolphin to comparatively deeper water in a nearby fish pond as an immediate response to avoid its stranding induced mortality.

They later informed media and Sindh Wildlife Department officials.

The rescue team carefully captured the dolphin following standard rescue protocols and translocated it in a sound proof ambulance and released it in the Indus River at Sukkur Barrage upstream.

The Indus river dolphin (Platanista gangetica minor) is an endangered freshwater cetacean and is only found in the Indus River in Pakistan.

It is also a WWF priority species.

The Indus river dolphin population is highly fragmented due to the construction of water regulatory barrages with the largest population concentrated between Guddu and Sukkur barrages, a legally protected area known as the Indus Dolphin Game Reserve.