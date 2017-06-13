Indian growers demand export of potato to Pakistan, warn of agitation

JALANDHAR: With their product rotting, potato growers in Indian East Punjab are suffering huge losses and Jalandhar Potato Growers Association (JPGA) has demanded urgent export of potatoes to Pakistan and availability of express rail rakes for transporting their produce to southern states.

Addressing a press conference here, JPGA press secretary Jagat Gill Thamanwal said earlier potatoes from India were exported to Pakistan but the Narendra Modi-led government stopped the export to the neighbouring country.

He said potatoes growers had suffered huge losses due to demonetization and now their produce was selling at Rs 2.50 per kg even when their cost of production was at Rs 6 per kg.

Farmers can’t bear such huge losses and government intervention is required he said, demanding that special financial assistance should also be announced for potato growers.

Meanwhile the potato growers said that if their issues would not be addressed by June 15 then they would resort to agitation. (INP)