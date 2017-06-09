Fri June 09, 2017
National

June 7, 2017

WikiLeaks claims US, UK stole data of Pakistani voters

LONDON: The United States of America and United Kingdom (UK) had stolen data of Pakistani voters, claimed WikiLeaks, citing a cable in 2009 from US Embassy in Islamabad.

According to a WikiLeaks tweet, US and MI6 set up a front company – International Identity Services — in the United Kingdom to steal all of Pakistan’s voters. The company was hired as the consultants for NADRA to squirrel out the Nadra’s data, it added.

According to the cable, the then Prime Minister Gilani and Interior Minister Rehman Malik went to embassy and offered to share NADRA database, which also hold the record of all the voters in Pakistan.

