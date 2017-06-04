Sun June 04, 2017
June 4, 2017

London mayor says election should not be postponed after attack

Pakistan strongly condemns London terrorist attack

Pakistan strongly condemns London terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned horrific act of terrorism in London in which at least seven people were killed and over 40 injured.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria in message on twitter Sunday said, “The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the government and people of Britain in this hour of grief.”

Nafees Zakaria, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

“The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the government and people of the UK in this sad moment,” PM Nawaz said in a statement.

