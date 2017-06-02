Fatima Jinnah’s car being repaired at National Museum in Karachi

KARACHI: The car belonging to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being repaired by the Government of Pakistan at National Museum in Karachi.

The condition of the vehicle — 1955 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible classic car — was first brought to light in 2007 when pictures were published on Pakistani automotive websites.

The vehicle was taken away from the Mohatta Palace for repairs several years ago.

Earlier, the vehicle was left to rot under the open sky in the parking lot of the Sindh Information and Archives department.

Mohsin Ikram, a vintage car enthusiast, had taken upon himself the onerous task of restoring the vehicle to its original state.

In an interview with the News last year, Ikram had said that the cars had been pulled out of the garages at Mohatta Palace when the building was to undergo renovation in 1997 and parked out in the open next to the sea. It was the saline air from the sea that had been causing the rust and the corrosion.