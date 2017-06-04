England bowl against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the opening match of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy one-day international tournament at the Oval on Thursday.
England dropped leg-spinner Adil Rashid from their side, with his place effectively taken by Nottinghamshire paceman Jake Ball.
All-rounders Ben Stokes (knee) and Chris Woakes (thigh) were both passed fit after missing England´s seven-wicket ODI defeat by South Africa at Lord´s on Monday.
Stokes was initially cleared to be a member of England´s attack after struggling to bowl in recent matches.
"It went all right, I bowled 10 deliveries off a full run this (Thursday) morning," Stokes told Sky Sports.
"There´s no pain there but it doesn´t mean that I won´t feel no pain. It´s a starting point and it gives me confidence.
"Ideally I´d like to get through 10 overs but we´ll see," the right-arm seamer added.
Although a sunny day and a good pitch promised plenty of runs, Morgan´s decision to field first may have been influenced by the fact that Bangladesh were bowled out for just 84 by defending champions India in a warm-up match at the Oval on Tuesday.
Bangladesh knocked England out of the 2015 World Cup with a 15-run win at Adelaide and both sides featured several survivors from that match.
Teams
England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
