Aizaz Chaudhry invites US energy companies to invest in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Chaudhry has invited US energy companies to invest in Pakistan since the security situation has improved and the economy is turning around.

Addressing a luncheon in his honor by investors in energy sector at the energy industry center in Midland Texas, the envoy said Pakistan offers a lot of business opportunities in energy sector. "This is a good time for investors to invest in Pakistan," he said adding that Pakistan was facing shortage of energy but the " situation will be under control by next year

The event was hosted by energy tycoon Syed Javaid Anwar which was also attended by representatives from energy company.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry while thanking Syed Javaid Anwar on hosting the event said that Javaid Anwar is the best example of American dream, who came to the US in 70s, earned his Petroleum Engineering degree and started his own company and in short time created a large business empire.

He said that people like Anwar Javaid act a bridge in US-Pakistan relations.

A plaque with a drill machine was also presented to Pakistan Ambassador.

Earlier the oil tycoon briefed the audience on the functioning of modern drill machines.

He said that new drilling technologies has helped reduce US oil import from 65 percent to 40 percent.

He said that this technology can help Pakistan in energy independence. Midland Mayor Jerry Morales was also present in the event. Pakistan Counsel General in Houston and Karachi sister city President Saeed Sheikh also accompanied the Pakistani ambassador from Houston