The life of John F. Kennedy

The life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy, who died at 46, will be celebrated on the day he would have turned 100.

Kennedy served as president from January 1961 until he was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

(L-R) Joseph Kennedy Jr., Kathleen Kennedy, Rosemary Kennedy and John F. Kennedy in Cohasset, Massachusetts, circa 1928. REUTERS/Courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation/via REUTERS

The Kennedy children, (L-R) Jean, Bobby, Patricia, Eunice, Kathleen, Rosemary, Jack, Joe Jr. pose for a family photo in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, 1928. REUTERS/Courtesy John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

Congressman Kennedy walks in the Bunker Hill Day Parade in Charlestown, Massachusetts,1950. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis with Senator Kennedy in Hyannis Port, 1953. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

President Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball, 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

President Kennedy and first lady Jackie sit in a car in front of Blair House in Washington,1961. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

President Kennedy during a meeting with international students at the White House, 1962. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry

President Kennedy and first lady Jackie watch the first of the 1962 America's Cup races aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., off Newport, Rhode Island, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

President Kennedy signs a proclamation for the interdiction of the delivery of offensive weapons to Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis, at the White House,1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

President Kennedy sits onboard the U.S. Coast Guard yacht Manitou off the coast of Maine, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

President Kennedy kisses his father Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. before boarding Marine One to depart Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

President Kennedy sits on a yacht with his daughter Caroline off Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library