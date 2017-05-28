Ramadan 2017: Fasting hours across the globe

Ramazan is the 9th lunar month of Islamic Calendar. This month brings the message of piety, self restraint and tolerance. It values empathy, so that a Muslim could feel the sufferings of poverty-stricken and underprivileged humanity.

During this holy month, Muslims around the world fast for a whole day - they begin fasting at the Fajr call to prayer just before sunrise and break their fast at sunset.

Fasting duration varies from region to region and during summers the day gets longer so the fasting time too. This year, fasting hours will range between just over 10 hours in Chile to nearly 21 hours in Greenland.

Like the duration, the time to begin fast and break too keep changing depending upon sunset and sunrise.

Following map details the fasting duration across the globe.