Tue May 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 28, 2017

Share

Panama case: JIT summons Hussain Nawaz

Panama case: JIT summons Hussain Nawaz
Read More

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report

ISLAMABAD:  The government has expressed reservations over the initial inquiry report of the...

Read More
Advertisement

Panama JIT questions Hussain Nawaz for two hours

Panama JIT questions Hussain Nawaz for two hours

ISLAMABAD: Son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing offshore properties of ruling family in line with Supreme Court’s Panamagate verdict.

Talking to media upon arrival outside the Federal Judicial Academy, where the JIT is conducting hearings, Hussain said I am comfortable and my lawyer is with me. ‘The JIT sent me notice yesterday without any details and questions to be asked during the proceedings.’

Although, Hussain left soon after the two-hour long session, sources said that he was allowed to appear along with his counsel.

Several PML-N leaders including Tariq Fazal, Hanif Abbasi, Danyal Aziz, Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar and others were present at the occasion to show solidarity with the PM’s son.

In order to interrogate, the JIT has drawn up list of questions, mostly regarding tax returns of London flats.

Meanwhile, a special bench of the apex court has fixed May 29 for hearing a plea by Hussain Nawaz, who has expressed reservations over two members of the JIT.

The three-judge special bench will take up his plea, objecting to Amer Aziz and Bilal Rasool, who respectively represent the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the six-member JIT.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan
PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding

PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding
Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi

Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi
Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping

Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping
Load More load more

More on this