See photos of Pakistan Team bat signing and headshots in new kit

Pakistan Cricket Team has revealed its jersey for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales.

Pakistani squad also participated in bat signing and headshots ceremony in new kit.

The dark-green coloured jersey has been made with cotton and polyester and is washable in the washing machine.

It is available in six sizes: small, medium, large, extra-large, XXL, XXXL. The jersey is available for purchase at ICC’s official store for £40.00.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin from 1 June when hosts England taking on Bangladesh while Pakistan will begin their campaign against India three days later.

Unlike ICC World Cup and World T20, Pakistan have a better win-loss record against India in the ICC Champions Trophy. Out of the three games the two arch-rivals have played against each other, two have been won by Pakistan while India have won only one game.