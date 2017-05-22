Nawaz in Saudi Arabia to attend US-Arab-Islamic Summit

RIYADH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived here Sunday on a three-day visit of the Saudi Kingdom to attend the first trilateral US-Arab-Islamic Summit, being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, upon arrival at the King Salman airbase, was received by Governor of Riaydh Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and senior officials.

PM Nawaz, who is participating in the Summit at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, is accompanied by his Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In addition to King Salman and US President Donald J. Trump, 55 Heads of State and Government from the Muslim world have been invited to participate in the Summit.

The Summit in Riyadh will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to discuss how to overcome the menace of terrorism and extremism across the world. The Summit is expected to delink ‘terrorism’ from any particular religion, culture, civilization or region.

In his address at the Summit, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will focus on Islam’s message of peace, tolerance and unity. He will highlight the great sacrifices and major successes achieved by Pakistan in defeating the scourge of terrorism and extremism in the region.

The prime minister will also join the world leaders to attend the inauguration ceremony of the World Centre against Extremism, an important counter-radicalization initiative by Saudi Arabia.