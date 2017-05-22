30 injured as two student groups clash in Islamabad's Quaid-i-Azam University 

ISLAMABAD: Police, paramilitary troops and rescuers were dispatched to Quaid-i-Azam University when two groups of students clashed on Saturday.

According to Geo News, at least 30 students were taken to hospitals with minor to critical wounds.

A TV correspondent said some students sustained bullet injuries while others were hit by stones and clubs.

The police are said to have arrested several students and confiscated their weapons.

The campus was reverberating with gun fire as police entered the sprawling university.

It was not immediately known what led to the clashes but citing witnesses and University staff, Geo TV correspondent said students from two ethnic student groups from Sindh and Balochistan were involved in the clash.

The injured were moved to different hospitals in the federal capital.

Geo TV reported that the situation was under control after police and Rangers arrived at the campus and resorted to tea gas shelling.

In a statement issued by the university administration, boys hostels have been closed after the incident. The statement did not elaborate on the clash.