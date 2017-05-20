ISLAMABAD: China Culture Centre in collaboration with China Study Centre and COMSATS Art Gallery would organize a two-week unique exhibition of Chinese kites from May 23 to June 7 at National Art Gallery in Islamabad.

Chinese kites may be differentiated into four main categories: Centipede-Kites, Hard-Winged-Kites, Soft-Winged-Kites, Flat-Kites and Mini-Kites. WeiFang is a modern city with many traditions. The city is known from ancient times and has a rich history and culture of more than 1000 years. Kites from WeiFang are amongst the best ones in China.

During the Spring-and-Autumn-Period and the period of the Warrying-Empires (475-221 v.u.Z), some 2300 years ago, the first kite had been developed in the province of Shandong.

The first descriptions of kites made with bamboo frames covered by paper and silk, originate from the Tang Dynasty (618-907o.o t.).

Todays quality kites sometimes are constructed according to these historic patterns mimicing a living birds when landing.

The kite from WeiFang entered history abaout 1000 years ago and was part of the territory of the ancient Warrying Empires (475-221 o.o.t).

The city of WeiFang had been a main centre of kite building since the Ming- and Qing-Dynasties.

Since 1984 the city is hosting the largest international kite festival on earth. It usually takes place in the midst of springtime at the end of April. In 1988 WeiFang had been declared the Capital City of Kites.