CANNES: Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show on Day 3 at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 in her blue princess like gown.

She looked breathtaking and left the fashion police in awe of her. The moments captured at the red carpet are nothing short of magical, and Aishwarya is the princess of this fairytale land.

From flying kisses to elegant poses, Aishwarya Rai proved once again that she is the queen of Bollywood.