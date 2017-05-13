Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 13, 2017

Share

26 martyred in Mastung suicide attack

26 martyred in Mastung suicide attack
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Gunmen kill 10 Labourers near Gwadar

Gunmen kill 10 Labourers near Gwadar

GWADAR: At least 10  people were  killed and another was injured in two separate attacks in Balochistan near Gwadar , official sources said on Saturday.

"All the labourers were shot at close range," said senior levies official Muhammad Zareef, adding that the shooters were travelling on a motorcycle.

Rescuers, police, and paramilitary troops were dispatched to Pishgan and Gant Road where gunmen targeted Labourers who had been  working for the provincial government at two separate construction sites on three kilometres apart along the same road.

Two labourers wounded in the shootings were taken to hospital where one of them died from his injuries, Zareef said.

The roads the labourers were working on are not specific CPEC-funded projects, but they are part of a network of connecting roads that are part of the corridor.

No group has admitted responsibility for the shootings but past attacks in the region have been carried out by separatists

Geo News correspondent said the deceased belong to Naushahro Feroz area of Sindh whose bodies have been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking to Geo TV, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said eight people lost their lives in the attack. 

The attack comes a day after suicide bombing targeting a convoy of  JUI-F leader and Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri killed 26 people in Mustung.

Haideri was wounded in the attack that occurred as his convoy left a girls' only seminary, where he had attended a graduation ceremony.

Pakistan has been battling a low level insurgency in mineral-rich Balochistan since 2004.

A greater push towards peace and development by authorities has reduced the violence considerably in recent years.

The push includes starting work on a massive Chinese infrastructure project -- the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor -- which gives Beijing a route to the Arabian Sea through Balochistan´s deep sea port of Gwadar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran
Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Load More load more

More on this