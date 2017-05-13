Aishwarya Rai to take her 'Devdas' again to Cannes

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is all set to present Devdas again at the international film festival. She will present her 2002 movie at the Cannes 2017 film festival. 2002 was the year when Aishwarya made her first apperance at Cannes for the premiere of her film Devdas.

The outdoor cinema event, to be held from May 17 to May 22, will showcase films that will be selected and introduced in-person by six actress ambassadors of the beauty brand “Devdas" will be screened on May 20.

The actress, who is set to walk the red carpet as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador on May 19 and 20, will attend the brand's Paris Open Air Cinema event.

"We attended the festival not just as artists but as proud representatives of Indian cinema, showcasing a film that meant so much to us. The kind of reception we got for the movie was truly overwhelming and I will cherish it all my life," Aishwarya said in a statement.

Besides Aishwaraya, Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will also walk the Cannes red carpet.

Padukone will walk the red carpet on May 17 and 18 along with international ambassadors Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon while Sonam Kapoor will attend the event on May 21 and 22.

The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from 17 to 28 May 2017.