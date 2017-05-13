Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Islamabad standoff: Sikandar gets 16-year jail term

Islamabad standoff: Sikandar gets 16-year jail term

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday sentenced Muhammad Sikandar, who had started standoff with authorities in the capital in 2013, to 16-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs110,000.

ATC Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi ordered that Sikandar would undergo six-month additional imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

The judge exonerated Sikandar’s wife of all charges.

On August 15, 2013, Sikandar, armed with automatic weapons and accompanied by his wife and two children, had driven into the middle of Constitution Avenue in Islamabad where he fired into the air and started a standoff with the authorities which lasted well into the night.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran
Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Load More load more

More on this