Business

May 11, 2017

China gathers world leaders including PM Nawaz for Silk Road project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is leaving for China on Friday. He is paying the visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the two day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, beginning in Beijing on Sunday.

On the first day of the forum, the Prime Minister will attend the inaugural session of the One Belt One Road Summit, the plenary meeting of high-level dialogue and the state banquet.

He will also attend the leaders' roundtable sessions on the second day of the forum.

Twenty-eight heads of state and government, over fifty leaders of international organizations, over one hundred ministerial-level officials and over 1,200 delegates from various countries and regions will participate in the forum.

During the meeting, more than 50 memorandums of understanding, plans, cooperation letters and cooperation projects in transportation, energy and communications will be signed, Chinese government officials say.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during his stay in Beijing, will hold important meetings with top Chinese leadership, particularly, President, Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Kaqiang to further promote bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to the country and his participation in the forum will further boost the ongoing economic cooperation between the two countries.

