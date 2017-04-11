Tue April 11, 2017
World

Web Desk
February 18, 2017

Share

'Bik Gayi Hai Gormint' memes take over Indian social media

KARACHI: After becoming extremely popular in Pakistan, it seems like the 'Bik Gayi Hai Gormint' memes and tweets are taking over the Indian social media. 

After Pakistanis had their fair share of laughter from the infamous 'Bik Gayi Hai Gormint' memes and tweets, the Indian media has also started reporting on the growing usage of the 'slogan' (if you can call it that) on social media. The dialogue gained traction with masses in India and Pakistan from a video clip in which a woman utters expletives against the government for failing to address the issues of the masses. 

The way the woman says, "Ye bik gayi hai gormint", (this government has sold out) became an instant hit with masses in Pakistan. However, the various memes and dialogue also captivated masses in India, as the country's social media was also flooded with tweets and memes featuring the dialogue. Here are a couple of tweets and memes of the dialogue doing the rounds on social media in India,  taken from a leading English Indian daily:-

