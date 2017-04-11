Pak army destroys militant hideouts in Afghanistan in cross border attacks

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan army on Friday targeted militant hideouts across the Afghan border, killing several militants including a top commander of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, an offshoot of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Nature of the attacks and areas targeted by the Pakistani military were not immediately known. However, the TV channel said the terrorist sanctuaries were located across the Mohmand and Khyber tribal region of Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The strikes were carried out hours after the Pakistani military summoned Afghan diplomats to its headquarters in Rawalpindi and handed over a list of terrorists involved in staging attacks inside Pakistan.

The army demanded Afghanistan launch a crackdown against militants targeting Pakistan. Geo News reported that JuA’s deputy Commander Adil Bacha was among those killed in the attack.

JuA had claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Lahore that killed 13 people including two top police officials of the Punjab Police.

Over 70 people were killed in Thursday’s suicide attack at the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa vowed vengeance after the attack.

Around people lost their lives in week of terror attacks that swept through Pakistan. Islamabad has long accused Afghan based terrorist and fugitive TTP militants of orchestrating attacks in Pakistan, demanding Kabul to take action against them.