RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday chaired 199th Corps Commanders conference at GHQ, the Inter Services Public Relations said.

The statement issued by ISPR, media wing of the military, said the Forum reviewed security environment and challenges.

“The forum viewed continued unprovoked Cease Fire Violations by India along Line of Control/Working boundary as potential threat to regional stability.”

The Army commanders also condemned recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and their Security Forces in defeating terrorism.

They expressed satisfaction on progress of counter terrorism/intelligence based operations.

The Army Chief directed that these operations to continue till achievement of desired end state.

