ISLAMABAD: A police officer in Islamabad shot to death a man for not stopping when the official asked him to, on Friday.

According to details, a man and a woman were traveling in a car in Islamabad's I-10 area when a police officer asked them to stop at a checkpoint. After the car did not stop when the policeman interfered, the cop shot at the vehicle. The man was killed on the spot while the woman in the car with him remained safe.

After shooting the man dead, the police officer fled from the scene.

