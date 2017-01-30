SAHIWAL: PTI chairman Imran Khan couldn't help but laugh at Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, who couldn't resist biryani even in the middle of a jalsa, on Sunday.

A video went viral on Sunday showing PTI chairman Imran Khan laughing as his political ally and chief of Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, started eating biryani on the stage. But it wasn't till Sheikh Rasheed opened the package and bit into the chicken first of all, that Imran had a good laugh. The reaction was priceless and even Jahangir Tarin, seated beside the politician from Pindi, couldn't help but laugh.

Sheikh Rasheed and Imran Khan, though heads of two different political parties, have remained close allies against the PML-N-led government for the past three years. Sheikh Rasheed and Imran Khan have also filed petitions with the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Leaks case.

