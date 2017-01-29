KARACHI: Mustafa Kamal, chief of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), has categorically denied claims that he was a part of the establishment, saying he has no connections with it whatsoever.

“Yes I am a man of the establishment and my establishment is Allah,” Kamal said while addressing a rally at Karachi MA Jinnah Road.

He said that if Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar fails to cleanse Karachi in next 30 days then he should step down.

“Today you have shown that the people of Karachi do not follow MQM blindly,” Kamal said. He said that people of Karachi are well informed and support educated lawmakers.

Later, another PSP leader Raza Haroon read out a resolution demanding the government to extend powers to local governments under Article 140-A of the constitution.

The resolution also demanded the holding of population census as per international standards.

It said practical steps should be taken for the development of Karachi, adding that appointments in different departments should be made on merit.

