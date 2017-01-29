Print Story
India violates ceasefire again, opens unproved fire at LoC
RAWALPINDI: Indian security forces on Sunday again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and opened unprovoked firing in Bhimber sector.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Indian forces opened unprovoked fire at Khanjar near Bhimber in the afternoon.
Indian troops fired RPG-7 and authomatic grenade launchers which was responded by Pakistani forces in befitting manner, the ISPR added.
No loss of life and property has been reported in the Indian shelling.