SAHIWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has stated that Panama Leaks case is a defining moment to save Pakistan from descending into complete chaos.

Addressing a rally in Sahiwal here Sunday, Imran Khan said, “We will accept the Supreme Court’s decision in Panama Leaks case, however, the alleged corruption of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will not be accepted or tolerated.”

Imran went on to say, “Till last breath, I will fight to ensure that the money stolen from the Pakistani people is brought back to its rightful owners.”

Imran condemns US President Donald Trump’s visa ban on seven Muslims countries, saying that he hopes that US administration also bans visas for Pakistanis because at least it will force us to stand and fix our own country.

“We will soon be the nation who will stand up to America if they close our visas,” he hoped.

Imran Khan said that the innocent people of the United States elected Donald Trump as their president.



PTI Chief added that we have been blessed with a country which has everything in terms of resources. The only thing holding us back is top level corruption.

0



0







Panama Leaks case a defining moment to save Pakistan: Imran was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182597-Panama-Leaks-case-defining-moment-to-save-Pakistan-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Panama Leaks case a defining moment to save Pakistan: Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182597-Panama-Leaks-case-defining-moment-to-save-Pakistan-Imran.