KARACHI: Enraged citizens in Karachi's Landhi area nabbed a robber red handed and then burnt him alive after torturing.

According to Sindh police spokesman, two robbers attempted to loot a milk shop in Landhi but a mob surrounded them after hearing the gunfire.

They caught one of them and burnt him alive after sprinkling petrol, he added.

