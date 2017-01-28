ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman, Nafees Zakaria has stated that India was trying to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir by granting domiciles to non-Kashmiris.

Speaking at Kashmir Conference here Saturday, the spokesman said, “People of Kashmir are rendering sacrifices on daily basis and they are looking towards international community for justice.”

He said Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent citizens of occupied Kashmir.

Nafees Zakaria reiterated Pakistan will continue to support to people of Kashmir in achieving their right to self-determination.

Nafees Zakaria said the issue of Kashmir is being highlighted on all regional and international forums since 1947.

“Kashmir is our national cause,” he maintained.

