ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is looking forward to working with the new administration in Washington DC as it has a long standing relationship with the United States, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said here Thursday.

Responding to a question at the weekly briefing, he said US President Trump did speak with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif initially and the crux of the conversation was that he had considerable goodwill towards Pakistan.

He said: "We have a comprehensive dialogue mechanism in place called Strategic Dialogue at the ministerial level which held its meeting last year and has been regularly holding meetings since 2013.

He said the Strategic Dialogue covers diverse areas including economic cooperation, security defense cooperation, strategic education, scientific research etc.



"We hope that in the coming years we would have further strengthening of this relationship."

Referring to President Trump's initial actions of banning entry of people from seven Muslim countries, he said Pakistan has always maintained that terrorists have no religion, faith, cast, creed color or ethnicity.

