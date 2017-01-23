Print Story
Pakistan Railways receives seven locomotives for coal transportationBy Web DeskJanuary 23, 2017Latest : Business
KARACHI: Seven locomotives purchased by Pakistan Railways to be used for coal transportation have reached Karachi Port on Monday.
The Pakistan Railways had entered into an agreement with American company General Electric to provide 55 locomotives to the Railways in phases.
The locomotives will be of 4,000 and 4,500 horse power and will be utilized in freight sector.
An agreement worth US$ 213,689 million had been signed with the US company to procure these locomotives.