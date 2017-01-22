KARACHI: An undated video of former president Pervez Musharraf has gone viral in which the ex-military dictator is seen dancing with a women 'in a night club'.

There is no information when and where the video was recorded, but the social media is on fire since it was shared in the public domain.

Do you know who is this man dancing in a night club and where is his pain these days? pic.twitter.com/9R5xVqLTHA — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirGEO) January 21, 2017

On January 13th, retired general's counsel Akhtar Shah filed an application in the judges’ detention case asking the court to direct authorities to provide extraordinary security to Pervez Musharraf as he is facing "serious security threats".

The application cited medical and security reasons for his absence.

The military dictator had left the country in March last year on health grounds and committed before the court to come back soon.

He is facing charges in Benazir Bhutto, Nawab Akbar Bugti and Ghazi Abdul Rasheed murder cases besides treason charges for imposing emergency rule in November 2007 and arresting judges.

Another video of Musharraf dancing with his wife a few months back attracted criticism by the general public with many asking him to come back and face the cases against him as he is fit again.

0



0







Musharraf's dancing video sets social media on fire was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180994-Musharrafs-dancing-video-sets-social-media-on-fire/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Musharraf's dancing video sets social media on fire" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180994-Musharrafs-dancing-video-sets-social-media-on-fire.