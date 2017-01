Christchurch: Rain has delayed the start of the third day of the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on Sunday.

New Zealand are 260-7 in their first innings, 29 runs behind Bangladesh´s 289. Rain is forecast throughout the day with little prospect of play, but fine weather is expected for the remaining two days of the Test.





