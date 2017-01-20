DALLAS: Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston Aisha Farooqi says Pakistani institutions have strengthened due to political stability in the country.

“Pakistani economy is moving in right direction which provides a great opportunity for overseas Pakistanis to invest in its economy,” she said while addressing a dinner reception hosted by Pakistani community.

The event was also attended by US Congressman Pete Sessions, Consul General of Canada, Ms.Sara Wilshaw, Paris Texas Mayor Dr Arjumand Hashmi along with officers of Pakistan American Association of Texas (OAAT) Pakistan Society of North Texas and a large number of Pakistani community leaders.

Consul General said that Pakistan is politically stable and is moving towards next elections.

She said that law and order situation is continuously improving, especially “Karachi is fully normalized”.

"This improved situation is also helping in economic stability". She said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a backbone of the current economic development.

“Pakistan’s growth rate is on rise and inflation rate is going down. A lot has been done in energy sector which has helped reduce power shortages”.

She said that comprehensive planning is done for development in rural sector, for which overseas Pakistanis can provide help.

“We would greatly appreciate proposals in this regard,” said Aisha Farooqi, adding overseas Pakistanis can take advantage of various public programs for investments.

“This is possible with your initiatives and help, as you can serve the country through your efforts” She said, adding that Pakistanis living in America are big source of strength for the country, which is very helpful in US Pakistan relationship.

Pakistani community leaders Amir Rupani and Arman Rupani presented the welcome address, while various prominent figures from the community including PAAT President Dr. Javed Ajmal, Dr. Amir Suleman, Ghulam Waraich, Dr, Samir Iqbal, Pakistan Society President Zaim Nawaz, Nadeem, Barkat Basaria, Amir Makhani, Abid Ali, Dr. Riaz Haider, Hafeez Khan, Fun Asia owners John Hamid, Shariq Hamid and various business personalities of North Texas attended the event.

