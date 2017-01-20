WASHINGTON: Pakistan`s ambassador to United States Jalil Abbas Jillani said that US President-elect Donald Trump hopes to see better US-Pakistan bilateral relations in future.

Jillani told this in an exclusive interview with Geo News on Thursday that Trump said this to him during a brief conversation at a dinner he hosted for foreign ambassadors.

The Pakistan ambassador said that Trump pleasantly referred to the telephonic conversation he had with the Pakistani Prime Minister and expressed his good wishes for the country.

Jillani said that the US President-elect is expecting strong US-Pakistan relations in the coming days as the country`s historical alliance with the US was given sheer importance.

The Pakistan ambassador referred to the US Vice- President-Elect Mike Pence interview where he opined that President-elect Donald Trump, with his unparalleled negotiating skills, is likely to play a pivotal role in the Kashmir issue.

Jillani said that Trump stressed for a need to establish long-standing relations between the two countries.

It may be recalled that in a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President-elect Donald Trump had said that he was willing to help out Pakistan in finding solutions to all outstanding issues.

0



0







Trump likes to see better US-Pakistan relations in future was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180424-Trump-likes-to-see-better-US-Pakistan-relations-in-future/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump likes to see better US-Pakistan relations in future" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180424-Trump-likes-to-see-better-US-Pakistan-relations-in-future.