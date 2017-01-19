Print Story
India beat England in 2nd ODI, clinch series
By AFP
January 19, 2017
CUTTACK, India: Veterans Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock with blistering centuries to set up India´s series clinching 15-run win against England in the second one-day international in Cuttack on Thursday.
England skipper Eoin Morgan struck a valiant 102 as the visitors, who were chasing 382 for victory, gave the hosts a scare after they ended the reply on 366-8.
But it was the 256-run fourth-wicket partnership between Yuvraj (150) and Dhoni (134) that handed India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.