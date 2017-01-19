CUTTACK, India: Veterans Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock with blistering centuries to set up India´s series clinching 15-run win against England in the second one-day international in Cuttack on Thursday.

England skipper Eoin Morgan struck a valiant 102 as the visitors, who were chasing 382 for victory, gave the hosts a scare after they ended the reply on 366-8.

But it was the 256-run fourth-wicket partnership between Yuvraj (150) and Dhoni (134) that handed India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

0



0







India beat England in 2nd ODI, clinch series was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180345-India-beat-England-in-2nd-ODI-clinch-series/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "India beat England in 2nd ODI, clinch series" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180345-India-beat-England-in-2nd-ODI-clinch-series.