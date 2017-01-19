DAVOS: Former US Ambassador to Pakistan, Cameron Munter has said that Islamabad was unaware of presence of Al-Qaeda Chief Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad.

Talking at a reception hosted in honour of Pakistan former Army Chief Gen. (retd) Raheel Sharif on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Cameron Munter said, “Those who claim Pakistan was aware of the presence of Osama in Abbottabad are wrong.”

Munter said the killing of Osama Bin Laden inside Pakistan further deepened mistrust between Islamabad and Washington.

He added Pak-US relations were greatly affected by ‘two myths’.

“The Pakistan myth is that Americans used Pakistan when it needed and abandoned it afterwards while the US myth was that Pakistan would not be a reliable partner despite getting billions of dollars in aid, both military and civilian,” the former envoy said.

He went on to say the problem is that there was little truth in both of these myths and that deepened the mistrust.

Al-Qaeda chief was killed in Abbottabad in 2011 by an elite team of US Navy SEALS after a decade on the run.



Munter was US Ambassador to Pakistan from October 2010 to July 2012.

