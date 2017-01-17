ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has been picked as Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States as the incumbent ambassador in Washington Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, who had earlier served as foreign secretary, is completing his tenure this month.

The summary for the posting of Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry as Ambassador to Washington is approved by the government, well informed diplomatic sources told The News here Tuesday.

Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, the incumbent ambassador in US is on extension after completing his earlier contractual period.

Sources said the summary for appointment of new foreign secretary has forwarded to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s permanent representative (PR) for the United Nations' Geneva Mission Ambassador Ms Tehmina Janjua, Pakistan’s High Commissioner in India Abdul Basit and Syed Ibn-e-Abbas, Pakistan’s HC in Britain are being considered for the slot of Foreign Secretary.

