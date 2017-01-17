KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper and left-arm fast bowler, Wasim Akram has reached an out-of-court settlement with the suspect who allegedly shot at his car in a road-rage incident in Karachi’s Karsaz area in August 2015.

Wasim Akram’s manager appeared before the court on Tuesday in the case and told the Judicial Magistrate-East that the former cricketer had reached an out-of-court settlement with the suspect and decided to withdraw the case.

The court, however, ordered that Wasim Akram be presented in person, failing which investigation officers would be dispatched to arrest him and bring him to the court.

Shortly after, Akram appeared before the court and submitted the settlement he reached with the car shooting suspect.

The court accepted the settlement and approved Akram’s request to terminate the case.

Last week, Judicial Magistrate East had issued warrant for arrest for Wasim Akram over his continuous absence from testifying in case filed by him at Bahadurabad police station.

The court had directed Wasim to appear on January 17.

