KALLAR SAYEDAN: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that there is no room for the proscribed outfits in the country.

Talking to the media persons at Kallar Syedan in Rawalpindi on Saturday, Nisar said, “Either the elements of these outfits are eliminated in the operation or their cases are before the courts”.

The minister also lashed out his critics, saying it is unfair to link everything to Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi, chief of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ).

He was responding to allegations by PPP leaders for allegedly maintaining friendly ties with the ASWJ chief.

“Which PPP leader did not meet leaders of proscribed organisations in their time,” he asked while talking to media representatives.

He regretted the criticism made on his statement regarding the sectarian outfits. He said his statement in the Senate is on the record and maintained that there is a difference between the organizations proscribed on sectarian lines and the terrorist outfits. He said there is a need to enact separate laws to deal with outfits proscribed on sectarian lines.

Responding to a question about the extension of military courts, the interior minister said the government and the opposition parties have held a meeting on the matter. He said the aim is to establish such a system which ensures speedy trial of the terrorists.

To a question about the missing persons, the interior minister said that our effort is to recover the missing persons at the earliest. Matters in this regard are moving forward but he cautioned that controversy should not be created on the issue.

When asked about the committee constituted to investigate the planted story, the interior minister said the committee headed by a retired judge has almost finalized its report. The committee is expected to furnish its report to the government in the next few days.

