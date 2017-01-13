Pakistan’s former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif will travel to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to the TV, the retired Pakistani general, who has the vast counter-insurgency experience, will address a couple meetings on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, discussing security issues.

An English daily reported the meetings would take place in Davos in November, where Raheel Sharif would highlight Pakistan Army’s counter insurgency operations and improved securityty environment in the country besides discussing developing opportunities under China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC).

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif triggered a debate in the country after he said in an interview that Raheel Sharif has been appointed as head of the Saudi led Islamic Military Alliance with the consent of both government and the General Headquarters, prompting Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani to seek a briefing on the matter.

The minister, however, backtracked from his statement in his briefing to the upper house of the parliament.

