Court issues arrest warrants for Wasim Akram
January 10, 2017
KARACHI: A local court of Karachi has issued warrant for arrest of former skipper of Pakistan Wasim Akram.
The warrant for arrest was issued by Judicial Magistrate East in a case lodged at Bahadurabad police station.
The case was registered on the complaint of Wasim Akram, however, he was not appearing before the court for 31 hearings.
The court issued the warrants and directed Wasim to appear on January 17.