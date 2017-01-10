KARACHI: A local court of Karachi has issued warrant for arrest of former skipper of Pakistan Wasim Akram.

The warrant for arrest was issued by Judicial Magistrate East in a case lodged at Bahadurabad police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of Wasim Akram, however, he was not appearing before the court for 31 hearings.

The court issued the warrants and directed Wasim to appear on January 17.

0



0







Court issues arrest warrants for Wasim Akram was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178126-Court-issues-arrest-warrants-for-Wasim-Akram/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Court issues arrest warrants for Wasim Akram" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178126-Court-issues-arrest-warrants-for-Wasim-Akram.